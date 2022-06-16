AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 16 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 36,308 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,175 recoveries.

Randall County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 38,842 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,956 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.82% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 988;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 858;
Available staffed hospital beds: 199;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 146.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36510
Beaver9849
Briscoe3418
Carson1,08637
Castro1,81947
Childress2,48734
Cimarron5732
Collingsworth49716
Cottle2739
Curry13,113207
Dallam1,74140
Deaf Smith3,797112
Donley46126
Gray4,168127
Hall88524
Hardeman50019
Hansford65329
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0787
Hutchinson5,429136
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,820111
Ochiltree2,07848
Oldham3126
Parmer1,47252
Potter36,308759
Quay2,08158
Randall38,842518
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,12698
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26634
Texas6,03339
Union80816
Wheeler93122
TOTAL141,4362,697