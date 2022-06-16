AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 16 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 36,308 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,175 recoveries.
Randall County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 38,842 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,956 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.82% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 988;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 858;
Available staffed hospital beds: 199;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 146.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|365
|10
|Beaver
|984
|9
|Briscoe
|341
|8
|Carson
|1,086
|37
|Castro
|1,819
|47
|Childress
|2,487
|34
|Cimarron
|573
|2
|Collingsworth
|497
|16
|Cottle
|273
|9
|Curry
|13,113
|207
|Dallam
|1,741
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,797
|112
|Donley
|461
|26
|Gray
|4,168
|127
|Hall
|885
|24
|Hardeman
|500
|19
|Hansford
|653
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,078
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,429
|136
|Lipscomb
|556
|16
|Moore
|3,820
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,078
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,472
|52
|Potter
|36,308
|759
|Quay
|2,081
|58
|Randall
|38,842
|518
|Roberts
|150
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,126
|98
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,266
|34
|Texas
|6,033
|39
|Union
|808
|16
|Wheeler
|931
|22
|TOTAL
|141,436
|2,697