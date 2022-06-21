AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 10 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and five COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,390 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,206 recoveries.

Randall County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and five COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 38,942 cases, 519 deaths, and 37,984 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.81% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 17;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 13;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 940;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 815;
Available staffed hospital beds: 204;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 145.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36710
Beaver9849
Briscoe3438
Carson1,08637
Castro1,83847
Childress2,49134
Cimarron5732
Collingsworth49816
Cottle2739
Curry13,132207
Dallam1,74140
Deaf Smith3,813111
Donley46226
Gray4,171127
Hall89124
Hardeman50019
Hansford65629
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0807
Hutchinson5,458136
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,832111
Ochiltree2,08448
Oldham3126
Parmer1,47652
Potter36,390759
Quay2,08358
Randall38,942519
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,13298
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26634
Texas6,03339
Union80816
Wheeler93122
TOTAL141,7562,697