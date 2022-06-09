AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 58 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and six COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

As of Thursday, Potter and Randall counties are now reporting more than 500 active cases of COVID-19 in the area. According to the dashboard, the public health department is reporting 529 active cases of COVID-19, of which 269 are reported in Potter County and 260 are reported in Randall County.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Potter and Randall counties reported a total of 99 active cases on May 9. During that week, the public health department reported a total of 29 total new cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 36,172 cases, 757 deaths, and 35,146 recoveries.

Randall County reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and five COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 38,705 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,927 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.55% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 15;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 11;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 968;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 838;
Available staffed hospital beds: 195;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 10;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 136.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36310
Beaver9819
Briscoe3418
Carson1,08336
Castro1,81047
Childress2,47833
Cimarron5712
Collingsworth49716
Cottle2739
Curry13,025206
Dallam1,74040
Deaf Smith3,773111
Donley46126
Gray4,163125
Hall87824
Hardeman50019
Hansford65029
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0767
Hutchinson5,409136
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,775111
Ochiltree2,06948
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46552
Potter36,172757
Quay2,05658
Randall38,705518
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,09298
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26334
Texas6,01639
Union79816
Wheeler92723
TOTAL140,8312,690