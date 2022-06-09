AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 58 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and six COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

As of Thursday, Potter and Randall counties are now reporting more than 500 active cases of COVID-19 in the area. According to the dashboard, the public health department is reporting 529 active cases of COVID-19, of which 269 are reported in Potter County and 260 are reported in Randall County.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Potter and Randall counties reported a total of 99 active cases on May 9. During that week, the public health department reported a total of 29 total new cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 36,172 cases, 757 deaths, and 35,146 recoveries.

Randall County reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and five COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 38,705 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,927 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.55% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 15;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 11;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 968;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 838;

Available staffed hospital beds: 195;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 10;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 136.