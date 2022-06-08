AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 58 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 11 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,153 cases, 757 deaths, and 35,145 recoveries.

Randall County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 recoveries. The county’s total is 38,666 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,922 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.92% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 15;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 11;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 962;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 832;

Available staffed hospital beds: 194;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 10;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 139;