Amarillo area reports 535 cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 41 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 535 total new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon, as well as 41 recoveries and two deaths.

Potter County reported 233 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 20 recoveries.

Randall County reported 302 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2067285
Beaver5909561
Briscoe1627231
Carson57924799
Castro1,025381,320
Childress1,689221,715
Cimarron3372326
Collingsworth30611408
Cottle1879226
Curry7,7451267,152
Dallam1,057111,231
Deaf Smith2,557863,389
Donley27918606
Gray2,795833,618
Hall45115540
Hardeman39214442
Hansford456261,128
Hartley73710917
Hemphill6443710
Hutchinson3,087943,820
Lipscomb37412422
Moore2,609883,505
Ochiltree1,381381,536
Oldham1976371
Parmer1,065411,500
Potter24,99256723,123
Quay1,22425980
Randall25,79137023,631
Roberts90197
Roosevelt2,955702,614
Sherman23516286
Swisher985221,448
Texas4,222394,049
Union40912340
Wheeler65914755
TOTAL92,8141,93794,362
