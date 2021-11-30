Amarillo area reports 535 cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 41 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 535 total new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon, as well as 41 recoveries and two deaths.
Potter County reported 233 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 20 recoveries.
Randall County reported 302 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|206
|7
|285
|Beaver
|590
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|162
|7
|231
|Carson
|579
|24
|799
|Castro
|1,025
|38
|1,320
|Childress
|1,689
|22
|1,715
|Cimarron
|337
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|306
|11
|408
|Cottle
|187
|9
|226
|Curry
|7,745
|126
|7,152
|Dallam
|1,057
|11
|1,231
|Deaf Smith
|2,557
|86
|3,389
|Donley
|279
|18
|606
|Gray
|2,795
|83
|3,618
|Hall
|451
|15
|540
|Hardeman
|392
|14
|442
|Hansford
|456
|26
|1,128
|Hartley
|737
|10
|917
|Hemphill
|644
|3
|710
|Hutchinson
|3,087
|94
|3,820
|Lipscomb
|374
|12
|422
|Moore
|2,609
|88
|3,505
|Ochiltree
|1,381
|38
|1,536
|Oldham
|197
|6
|371
|Parmer
|1,065
|41
|1,500
|Potter
|24,992
|567
|23,123
|Quay
|1,224
|25
|980
|Randall
|25,791
|370
|23,631
|Roberts
|90
|1
|97
|Roosevelt
|2,955
|70
|2,614
|Sherman
|235
|16
|286
|Swisher
|985
|22
|1,448
|Texas
|4,222
|39
|4,049
|Union
|409
|12
|340
|Wheeler
|659
|14
|755
|TOTAL
|92,814
|1,937
|94,362