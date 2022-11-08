AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and three COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 452 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,266 cases, 773 deaths and 39,300 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 193 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The county’s total is 42,846 cases, 537 deaths and 42,050 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 259 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.78% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 8;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 4;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,025;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 898;

Available staffed hospital beds: 209;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 143.