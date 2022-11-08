AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and three COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 452 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,266 cases, 773 deaths and 39,300 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 193 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The county’s total is 42,846 cases, 537 deaths and 42,050 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 259 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.78% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 8;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 4;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,025;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 898;
Available staffed hospital beds: 209;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 143.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong43010
Beaver1,1309
Briscoe3848
Carson1,15037
Castro2,06348
Childress2,66234
Cimarron6712
Collingsworth53916
Cottle3069
Curry14,604231
Dallam1,76744
Deaf Smith4,210117
Donley47826
Gray4,303132
Hall95924
Hardeman54520
Hansford72130
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,831141
Lipscomb57117
Moore3,942113
Ochiltree2,18249
Oldham3336
Parmer1,53353
Potter40,266773
Quay2,40269
Randall42,846537
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,876109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,58139
Union91120
Wheeler97923
TOTAL155,1992,809