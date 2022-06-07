AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and four COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 36,124 cases, 757 deaths, and 35,138 recoveries.

Randall County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 recoveries. The county’s total is 38,637 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,918 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.96% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 9;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 7;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 938;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 808;

Available staffed hospital beds: 207;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 11;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 137;