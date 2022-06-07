AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and four COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 36,124 cases, 757 deaths, and 35,138 recoveries.
Randall County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 recoveries. The county’s total is 38,637 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,918 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.96% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 9;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 7;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 938;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 808;
Available staffed hospital beds: 207;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 11;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 137;
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|361
|10
|Beaver
|975
|9
|Briscoe
|341
|8
|Carson
|1,083
|36
|Castro
|1,810
|47
|Childress
|2,478
|33
|Cimarron
|567
|2
|Collingsworth
|497
|16
|Cottle
|273
|9
|Curry
|13,025
|206
|Dallam
|1,740
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,773
|111
|Donley
|461
|26
|Gray
|4,162
|125
|Hall
|878
|24
|Hardeman
|500
|19
|Hansford
|650
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,076
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,409
|136
|Lipscomb
|556
|16
|Moore
|3,773
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,069
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,465
|52
|Potter
|36,124
|757
|Quay
|2,056
|58
|Randall
|38,637
|518
|Roberts
|150
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,092
|98
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,263
|34
|Texas
|6,007
|39
|Union
|798
|16
|Wheeler
|927
|23
|TOTAL
|140,691
|2,690