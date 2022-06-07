AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and four COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 36,124 cases, 757 deaths, and 35,138 recoveries.

Randall County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 recoveries. The county’s total is 38,637 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,918 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.96% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 9;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 7;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 938;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 808;
Available staffed hospital beds: 207;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 11;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 137;

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36110
Beaver9759
Briscoe3418
Carson1,08336
Castro1,81047
Childress2,47833
Cimarron5672
Collingsworth49716
Cottle2739
Curry13,025206
Dallam1,74040
Deaf Smith3,773111
Donley46126
Gray4,162125
Hall87824
Hardeman50019
Hansford65029
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0767
Hutchinson5,409136
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,773111
Ochiltree2,06948
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46552
Potter36,124757
Quay2,05658
Randall38,637518
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,09298
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26334
Texas6,00739
Union79816
Wheeler92723
TOTAL140,6912,690