AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 155 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,693 cases, 676 deaths, and 34,150 recoveries.

Randall County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,153 cases, 463 deaths and 36,769 recoveries.

This comes after the city of Amarillo’s public health department updated its COVID-19 reporting guidelines. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the city’s COVID-19 report card will be available each Friday including the following information:

  • COVID-19 Hospitalization Report
  • Total and weekly counts
  • Seven-day average of new cases
  • Seven-day average positivity rate

Officials say that this new reporting approach reflects the updated guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC released its new Community Levels chart last week, with Potter and Randall counties being reported in the medium category.

Officials from the city said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 data on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.8% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 47;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 21;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 25;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 16;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 980;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 850;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 212;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
  • Available ventilators: 142.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3338
Beaver9469
Briscoe3288
Carson1,05234
Castro1,78246
Childress2,44928
Cimarron5592
Collingsworth48816
Cottle2539
Curry12,462175
Dallam1,70840
Deaf Smith3,532109
Donley44824
Gray4,119122
Hall85622
Hardeman49818
Hansford63228
Hartley1,0193
Hemphill1,0326
Hutchinson5,329133
Lipscomb50815
Moore3,697109
Ochiltree1,83346
Oldham3036
Parmer1,41751
Potter35,693676
Quay1,96948
Randall38,153463
Roberts1462
Roosevelt4,95191
Sherman36616
Swisher1,24033
Texas5,94439
Union77314
Wheeler91520
TOTAL137,7332,469