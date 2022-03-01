AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 155 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,693 cases, 676 deaths, and 34,150 recoveries.

Randall County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,153 cases, 463 deaths and 36,769 recoveries.

This comes after the city of Amarillo’s public health department updated its COVID-19 reporting guidelines. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the city’s COVID-19 report card will be available each Friday including the following information:

COVID-19 Hospitalization Report

Total and weekly counts

Seven-day average of new cases

Seven-day average positivity rate

Officials say that this new reporting approach reflects the updated guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the CDC released its new Community Levels chart last week, with Potter and Randall counties being reported in the medium category.

Officials from the city said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 data on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.8% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 47;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 25;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 16;

Total staffed hospital beds: 980;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 850;

Available staffed hospital beds: 212;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 142.