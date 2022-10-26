AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 59 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 383 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and 26 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,135 cases, 773 deaths and 39,209 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 153 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and 33 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,700 cases, 537 deaths and 41,933 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 230 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.62% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 16;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 0;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 987;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 867;
Available staffed hospital beds: 193;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 145.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1279
Briscoe3828
Carson1,15037
Castro2,05748
Childress2,66134
Cimarron6712
Collingsworth53916
Cottle3039
Curry14,565231
Dallam1,76744
Deaf Smith4,205117
Donley47826
Gray4,303131
Hall95924
Hardeman53920
Hansford72030
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,819141
Lipscomb57117
Moore3,938113
Ochiltree2,18249
Oldham3336
Parmer1,53253
Potter40,135773
Quay2,39369
Randall42,700537
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,849109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,56439
Union90219
Wheeler97823
TOTAL154,7752,807