AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 16 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 392 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,115 cases, 773 deaths and 39,183 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 159 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 42,670 cases, 537 deaths and 41,900 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 233 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.94% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 10;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 0;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 979;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 859;

Available staffed hospital beds: 199;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 144.