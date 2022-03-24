AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported five new COVID-19 case for Potter and Randall Counties, five COVID-19-related deaths and 22 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported one COVID-19-related death and seven recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,771 cases, 713 deaths, and 34,970 recoveries.

Randall County reported one new COVID-19 case, four COVID-19-related deaths and 15 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,262 cases, 488 deaths and 37,690 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.59% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 15;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 8;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 942;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 823;

Available staffed hospital beds: 168;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 129.