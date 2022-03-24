AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported five new COVID-19 case for Potter and Randall Counties, five COVID-19-related deaths and 22 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported one COVID-19-related death and seven recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,771 cases, 713 deaths, and 34,970 recoveries.

Randall County reported one new COVID-19 case, four COVID-19-related deaths and 15 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,262 cases, 488 deaths and 37,690 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.59% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 15;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 8;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 942;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 823;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 168;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
  • Available ventilators: 129.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3389
Beaver9639
Briscoe3358
Carson1,06934
Castro1,79147
Childress2,46131
Cimarron5702
Collingsworth49316
Cottle2549
Curry12,544184
Dallam1,73040
Deaf Smith3,749111
Donley45226
Gray4,139124
Hall86223
Hardeman49819
Hansford64329
Hartley1,0343
Hemphill1,0737
Hutchinson5,370135
Lipscomb55416
Moore3,725110
Ochiltree2,06048
Oldham3106
Parmer1,45352
Potter35,771714
Quay1,98949
Randall38,262488
Roberts1472
Roosevelt4,98792
Sherman36616
Swisher1,25334
Texas5,98139
Union78015
Wheeler92223
TOTAL138,9232,567