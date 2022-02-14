AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, six new COVID-19-related deaths and 1,770 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

This is the lowest number of reported new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 1, 2021. The last time Potter and Randall counties were under 10,000 active cases was Jan. 19, with the two counties reporting a total of 8,385 active cases as of Monday.

Potter County reported 27 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and 814 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,441 cases, 657 deaths, and 30,975 recoveries.

Randall County reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 956 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,905 cases, 440 deaths, and 32,889 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 13.33% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 141;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 80;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 60;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 16;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 49;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,058;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 938;

Available staffed hospital beds: 174;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 13;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 122.

