AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 488 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, nine COVID-19-related deaths and 212 recoveries, according to Wednesday’s COVID-19 report card.

Potter County reported 229 new cases of COVID-19, six COVID-19-related deaths and 104 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 33,369 cases, 637 deaths, and 26,529 recoveries.

Randall County reported 259 new cases of COVID-19, three COVID-19-related deaths and 108 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 34,493 cases, 415 deaths, and 27,932 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 26.1% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 261;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 161;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 93;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 7;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 37;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 62;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,000;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 887;

Available staffed hospital beds: 121;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 121.