AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 24 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 450 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 40,232 cases, 773 deaths and 39,273 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 186 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and 15 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,811 cases, 537 deaths and 42,010 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 264 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.43% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 11;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 979;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 859;
Available staffed hospital beds: 177;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 147.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong43010
Beaver1,1309
Briscoe3828
Carson1,15037
Castro2,05748
Childress2,66234
Cimarron6712
Collingsworth53916
Cottle3039
Curry14,588231
Dallam1,76744
Deaf Smith4,210117
Donley47826
Gray4,303131
Hall95924
Hardeman54220
Hansford72030
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,823141
Lipscomb57117
Moore3,940113
Ochiltree2,18249
Oldham3336
Parmer1,53253
Potter40,232773
Quay2,40469
Randall42,811537
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,874109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,58139
Union90920
Wheeler97923
TOTAL155,0862,808