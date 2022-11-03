AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 24 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 450 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 40,232 cases, 773 deaths and 39,273 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 186 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and 15 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,811 cases, 537 deaths and 42,010 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 264 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.43% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 11;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 979;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 859;
Available staffed hospital beds: 177;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 147.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|430
|10
|Beaver
|1,130
|9
|Briscoe
|382
|8
|Carson
|1,150
|37
|Castro
|2,057
|48
|Childress
|2,662
|34
|Cimarron
|671
|2
|Collingsworth
|539
|16
|Cottle
|303
|9
|Curry
|14,588
|231
|Dallam
|1,767
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,210
|117
|Donley
|478
|26
|Gray
|4,303
|131
|Hall
|959
|24
|Hardeman
|542
|20
|Hansford
|720
|30
|Hartley
|1,046
|3
|Hemphill
|1,120
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,823
|141
|Lipscomb
|571
|17
|Moore
|3,940
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,182
|49
|Oldham
|333
|6
|Parmer
|1,532
|53
|Potter
|40,232
|773
|Quay
|2,404
|69
|Randall
|42,811
|537
|Roberts
|156
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,874
|109
|Sherman
|375
|16
|Swisher
|1,327
|34
|Texas
|6,581
|39
|Union
|909
|20
|Wheeler
|979
|23
|TOTAL
|155,086
|2,808