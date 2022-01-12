Amarillo area reports 464 new COVID-19 cases, 174 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 464 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 174 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website.

Potter County reported 242 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 recoveries.

Randall County reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.81%