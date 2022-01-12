Amarillo area reports 464 new COVID-19 cases, 174 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 464 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 174 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website.

Potter County reported 242 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 recoveries.

Randall County reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.81%

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2268325
Beaver7159561
Briscoe1887252
Carson64329881
Castro1,160431,419
Childress1,863241,807
Cimarron4292326
Collingsworth35111444
Cottle2009247
Curry9,2461358,114
Dallam1,161331,355
Deaf Smith2,7211013,567
Donley32018676
Gray3,095994,152
Hall53116609
Hardeman40314446
Hansford491271,198
Hartley7902966
Hemphill7673760
Hutchinson3,5061144,204
Lipscomb42213466
Moore2,726953,650
Ochiltree1,492391,624
Oldham2186397
Parmer1,115451,600
Potter29,15062225,727
Quay1,614311,379
Randall30,58741127,033
Roberts1101113
Roosevelt3,648833,068
Sherman24116296
Swisher1,028271,513
Texas4,624394,049
Union56312438
Wheeler74315826
TOTAL108,0462,176105,186

