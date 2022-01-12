Amarillo area reports 464 new COVID-19 cases, 174 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 464 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 174 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website.
Potter County reported 242 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 recoveries.
Randall County reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.81%
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|226
|8
|325
|Beaver
|715
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|188
|7
|252
|Carson
|643
|29
|881
|Castro
|1,160
|43
|1,419
|Childress
|1,863
|24
|1,807
|Cimarron
|429
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|351
|11
|444
|Cottle
|200
|9
|247
|Curry
|9,246
|135
|8,114
|Dallam
|1,161
|33
|1,355
|Deaf Smith
|2,721
|101
|3,567
|Donley
|320
|18
|676
|Gray
|3,095
|99
|4,152
|Hall
|531
|16
|609
|Hardeman
|403
|14
|446
|Hansford
|491
|27
|1,198
|Hartley
|790
|2
|966
|Hemphill
|767
|3
|760
|Hutchinson
|3,506
|114
|4,204
|Lipscomb
|422
|13
|466
|Moore
|2,726
|95
|3,650
|Ochiltree
|1,492
|39
|1,624
|Oldham
|218
|6
|397
|Parmer
|1,115
|45
|1,600
|Potter
|29,150
|622
|25,727
|Quay
|1,614
|31
|1,379
|Randall
|30,587
|411
|27,033
|Roberts
|110
|1
|113
|Roosevelt
|3,648
|83
|3,068
|Sherman
|241
|16
|296
|Swisher
|1,028
|27
|1,513
|Texas
|4,624
|39
|4,049
|Union
|563
|12
|438
|Wheeler
|743
|15
|826
|TOTAL
|108,046
|2,176
|105,186