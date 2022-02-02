AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 453 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, five new COVID-19-related deaths and 540 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 212 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 225 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 34,718 cases, 647 deaths, and 27,410 recoveries.

Randall County reported 241 new cases of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 315 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,024 cases, 424 deaths, and 29,025 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 23.72% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 236;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 159;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 72;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 91;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 60;

Total staffed hospital beds: 995;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 888;

Available staffed hospital beds: 125;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 111.