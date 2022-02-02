AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 453 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, five new COVID-19-related deaths and 540 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 212 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 225 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 34,718 cases, 647 deaths, and 27,410 recoveries.

Randall County reported 241 new cases of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 315 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,024 cases, 424 deaths, and 29,025 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 23.72% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 236;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 159;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 72;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 5;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 91;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 60;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 995;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 888;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 125;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
  • Available ventilators: 111.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3198
Beaver8529
Briscoe3088
Carson99231
Castro1,72545
Childress2,15527
Cimarron5022
Collingsworth44713
Cottle2499
Curry11,851160
Dallam1,55035
Deaf Smith3,266105
Donley43021
Gray3,983110
Hall73020
Hardeman49414
Hansford57427
Hartley9333
Hemphill9134
Hutchinson5,146123
Lipscomb47812
Moore3,538104
Ochiltree1,66443
Oldham2916
Parmer1,36346
Potter34,718647
Quay1,89938
Randall37,024424
Roberts1371
Roosevelt4,65488
Sherman34516
Swisher1,20530
Texas5,50839
Union72912
Wheeler88216
TOTAL131,8542,296