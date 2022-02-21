AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 45 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, seven COVID-19-related deaths and 1,510 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, five COVID-19-related deaths and 693 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,616 cases, 668 deaths, and 32,826 recoveries.

Randall County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and 817 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,063 cases, 449 deaths and 35,228 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 9.15% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 92;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 49;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 40;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 26;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,006;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 882;

Available staffed hospital beds: 190;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 132.