Amarillo area reports 441 new cases of COVID-19, 18 deaths, 221 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 441 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, as well as 18 deaths and 221 recoveries.

Potter County reported 222 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, and 103 recoveries.

Randall County reported 219 new cases of COVID-19, seven deaths, and 118 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 16.99%.