AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 44 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 24 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and 12 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 36,356 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,201 recoveries.
Randall County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and 12 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 38,917 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,979 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.43% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 11;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 980;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 855;
Available staffed hospital beds: 208;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 142.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|365
|10
|Beaver
|984
|9
|Briscoe
|342
|8
|Carson
|1,086
|37
|Castro
|1,820
|47
|Childress
|2,489
|34
|Cimarron
|573
|2
|Collingsworth
|497
|16
|Cottle
|273
|9
|Curry
|13,132
|207
|Dallam
|1,741
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,808
|111
|Donley
|462
|26
|Gray
|4,170
|127
|Hall
|888
|24
|Hardeman
|500
|19
|Hansford
|655
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,081
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,430
|136
|Lipscomb
|556
|16
|Moore
|3,822
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,084
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,473
|52
|Potter
|36,356
|759
|Quay
|2,083
|58
|Randall
|38,917
|518
|Roberts
|150
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,132
|98
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,266
|34
|Texas
|6,033
|39
|Union
|808
|16
|Wheeler
|931
|22
|TOTAL
|141,622
|2,696