AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 44 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 24 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and 12 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 36,356 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,201 recoveries.

Randall County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and 12 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 38,917 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,979 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.43% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 11;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 980;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 855;
Available staffed hospital beds: 208;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 142.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36510
Beaver9849
Briscoe3428
Carson1,08637
Castro1,82047
Childress2,48934
Cimarron5732
Collingsworth49716
Cottle2739
Curry13,132207
Dallam1,74140
Deaf Smith3,808111
Donley46226
Gray4,170127
Hall88824
Hardeman50019
Hansford65529
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0817
Hutchinson5,430136
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,822111
Ochiltree2,08448
Oldham3126
Parmer1,47352
Potter36,356759
Quay2,08358
Randall38,917518
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,13298
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26634
Texas6,03339
Union80816
Wheeler93122
TOTAL141,6222,696