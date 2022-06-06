AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 44 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 13 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,091 cases, 755 deaths, and 35,138 recoveries.

Randall County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and five COVID-19 recoveries. The county’s total is 38,617 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,914 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.92% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 9;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 7;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 982;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 852;
Available staffed hospital beds: 192;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 9;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 144;

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36110
Beaver9759
Briscoe3408
Carson1,08236
Castro1,81047
Childress2,47733
Cimarron5672
Collingsworth49716
Cottle2739
Curry12,988205
Dallam1,73940
Deaf Smith3,766111
Donley46126
Gray4,160125
Hall87824
Hardeman50019
Hansford65029
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0767
Hutchinson5,409136
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,771111
Ochiltree2,06948
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46552
Potter36,091755
Quay2,04257
Randall38,617518
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,08198
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26334
Texas6,00739
Union79216
Wheeler92723
TOTAL140,5542,686