AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 437 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 331 recoveries, according to Friday’s COVID-19 report card.

Potter County reported 176 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 162 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 33,852 cases, 639 deaths, and 26,838 recoveries.

Randall County reported 261 new cases of COVID-19, three COVID-19-related deaths and 169 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,105 cases, 419 deaths, and 28,089 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 26.37% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 265;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 162;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 96;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 7;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 38;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 58;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,005;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 894;

Available staffed hospital beds: 115;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 119.