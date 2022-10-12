AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 86 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 497 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and 37 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,044 cases, 773 deaths and 39,040 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 231 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and 49 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,559 cases, 536 deaths and 41,757 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 266 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.54% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 13;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 911;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 789;
Available staffed hospital beds: 223;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 148.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1239
Briscoe3778
Carson1,14837
Castro2,05448
Childress2,64934
Cimarron6692
Collingsworth53716
Cottle3039
Curry14,520231
Dallam1,76743
Deaf Smith4,202116
Donley47826
Gray4,298131
Hall95624
Hardeman53820
Hansford71630
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,804140
Lipscomb57017
Moore3,934113
Ochiltree2,17749
Oldham3326
Parmer1,53053
Potter40,044773
Quay2,37868
Randall42,559536
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,846109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,55039
Union87219
Wheeler97724
TOTAL154,3612,803