AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 86 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 497 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and 37 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,044 cases, 773 deaths and 39,040 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 231 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and 49 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,559 cases, 536 deaths and 41,757 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 266 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.54% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 13;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 911;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 789;

Available staffed hospital beds: 223;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 148.