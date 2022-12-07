AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 415 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 50 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,181 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and 26 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,873 cases, 775 deaths and 39,541 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 557 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 217 new COVID-19 cases and 24 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 43,518 cases, 537 deaths and 42,357 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 624 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.47% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 25;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 20;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,014;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 888;
Available staffed hospital beds: 201;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|431
|10
|Beaver
|1,135
|9
|Briscoe
|396
|8
|Carson
|1,155
|37
|Castro
|2,077
|48
|Childress
|2,669
|34
|Cimarron
|672
|2
|Collingsworth
|540
|16
|Cottle
|307
|9
|Curry
|14,802
|231
|Dallam
|1,769
|43
|Deaf Smith
|4,237
|116
|Donley
|481
|26
|Gray
|4,327
|133
|Hall
|961
|24
|Hardeman
|551
|21
|Hansford
|722
|30
|Hartley
|1,046
|3
|Hemphill
|1,158
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,886
|143
|Lipscomb
|575
|17
|Moore
|3,975
|114
|Ochiltree
|2,183
|49
|Oldham
|334
|6
|Parmer
|1,533
|53
|Potter
|40,873
|775
|Quay
|2,458
|69
|Randall
|43,518
|537
|Roberts
|157
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,949
|109
|Sherman
|376
|16
|Swisher
|1,333
|34
|Texas
|6,609
|39
|Union
|921
|20
|Wheeler
|992
|23
|TOTAL
|157,108
|2,814