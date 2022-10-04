AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 22 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 790 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and 11 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,983 cases, 773 deaths and 38,850 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 360 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and 22 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 42,477 cases, 536 deaths and 41,511 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 430 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.55% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 15;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 10;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 965;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 843;
Available staffed hospital beds: 204;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 140.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1209
Briscoe3778
Carson1,14837
Castro2,05248
Childress2,64834
Cimarron6692
Collingsworth53516
Cottle3039
Curry14,502231
Dallam1,76544
Deaf Smith4,195117
Donley47826
Gray4,298132
Hall95624
Hardeman53520
Hansford71630
Hartley1,0453
Hemphill1,1198
Hutchinson5,797138
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,933113
Ochiltree2,17749
Oldham3326
Parmer1,53053
Potter39,983773
Quay2,37668
Randall42,477536
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,938109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32634
Texas6,54439
Union86319
Wheeler97624
TOTAL154,2422,804