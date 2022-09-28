AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 96 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 989 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

This is the first time since June 27 that Potter and Randall counties have reported an active COVID-19 number figure below 1,000 active cases, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and 54 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,942 cases, 773 deaths and 38,693 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 475 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and 42 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,425 cases, 535 deaths and 41,376 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 514 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.15% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 20;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 13;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 930;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 809;

Available staffed hospital beds: 189;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 153.