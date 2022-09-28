AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 96 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 989 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

This is the first time since June 27 that Potter and Randall counties have reported an active COVID-19 number figure below 1,000 active cases, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and 54 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,942 cases, 773 deaths and 38,693 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 475 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and 42 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,425 cases, 535 deaths and 41,376 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 514 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.15% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 20;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 13;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 930;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 809;
Available staffed hospital beds: 189;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 153.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1169
Briscoe3728
Carson1,14637
Castro2,05048
Childress2,64834
Cimarron6682
Collingsworth53516
Cottle3039
Curry14,471231
Dallam1,76544
Deaf Smith4,192116
Donley47826
Gray4,298132
Hall95624
Hardeman53320
Hansford71530
Hartley1,0453
Hemphill1,1198
Hutchinson5,786138
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,929113
Ochiltree2,17749
Oldham3326
Parmer1,52953
Potter39,941773
Quay2,37368
Randall42,425535
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,822109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32534
Texas6,53739
Union86119
Wheeler97624
TOTAL153,9522,802