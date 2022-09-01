AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 76 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,812 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and 38 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,426 cases, 771 deaths and 37,728 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 927 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and 38 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 41,883 cases, 533 deaths and 40,465 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 885 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.4% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 945;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 828;
Available staffed hospital beds: 184;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 144.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42510
Beaver1,0889
Briscoe3658
Carson1,14337
Castro2,00948
Childress2,61734
Cimarron6632
Collingsworth52516
Cottle2999
Curry14,318227
Dallam1,76443
Deaf Smith4,139115
Donley47226
Gray4,284132
Hall93324
Hardeman52220
Hansford71430
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1037
Hutchinson5,734137
Lipscomb56817
Moore3,917113
Ochiltree2,17448
Oldham3306
Parmer1,52353
Potter39,426771
Quay2,33667
Randall41,883533
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,758107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,31134
Texas6,46139
Union85518
Wheeler96922
TOTAL152,2002,786