AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 10 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported seven recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,803 cases, 725 deaths, and 35,044 recoveries.

Randall County reported four new COVID-19 cases, three COVID-19-related deaths and three recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,353 cases, 502 deaths and 37,805 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.53% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 937;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 818;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 187;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
  • Available ventilators: 132.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3449
Beaver9669
Briscoe3378
Carson1,07434
Castro1,79647
Childress2,46931
Cimarron5692
Collingsworth49316
Cottle2629
Curry12,574188
Dallam1,73340
Deaf Smith3,757112
Donley45526
Gray4,142124
Hall86423
Hardeman49819
Hansford64429
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0757
Hutchinson5,378134
Lipscomb55615
Moore3,731111
Ochiltree2,06348
Oldham3116
Parmer1,46352
Potter35,803725
Quay1,99749
Randall38,353502
Roberts1482
Roosevelt4,99792
Sherman36616
Swisher1,25534
Texas5,99039
Union78115
Wheeler92323
TOTAL139,2022,601