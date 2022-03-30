AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 14 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported four new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and eight recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,786 cases, 719 deaths, and 35,004 recoveries.

Randall County reported one COVID-19-related death and six recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,309 cases, 492 deaths and 37,754 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.53% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 8;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 917;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 799;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 176;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
  • Available ventilators: 136.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3449
Beaver9639
Briscoe3368
Carson1,07334
Castro1,79447
Childress2,46531
Cimarron5742
Collingsworth49316
Cottle2549
Curry12,545184
Dallam1,73141
Deaf Smith3,751111
Donley45226
Gray4,141124
Hall86223
Hardeman49819
Hansford64329
Hartley1,0343
Hemphill1,0747
Hutchinson5,371135
Lipscomb55416
Moore3,728110
Ochiltree2,06248
Oldham3116
Parmer1,45752
Potter35,786719
Quay1,99149
Randall38,309492
Roberts1482
Roosevelt4,98792
Sherman36616
Swisher1,25434
Texas5,98139
Union78015
Wheeler92323
TOTAL139,0372,580