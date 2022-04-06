AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one COVID-19-related death and 13 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported two new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and five recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,796 cases, 724 deaths, and 35,025 recoveries.

Randall County reported two new COVID-19 cases and eight recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,329 cases, 499 deaths and 37,784 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.07% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 10;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 4;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 932;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 803;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 172;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
  • Available ventilators: 134.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3449
Beaver9659
Briscoe3368
Carson1,07434
Castro1,79647
Childress2,46931
Cimarron5702
Collingsworth49316
Cottle2569
Curry12,569185
Dallam1,73341
Deaf Smith3,754112
Donley45526
Gray4,141124
Hall86423
Hardeman49819
Hansford64329
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0757
Hutchinson5,373134
Lipscomb55515
Moore3,731111
Ochiltree2,06248
Oldham3116
Parmer1,46352
Potter35,796724
Quay1,99649
Randall38,329499
Roberts1482
Roosevelt4,99692
Sherman36616
Swisher1,25434
Texas5,98839
Union78115
Wheeler92323
TOTAL139,1422,594