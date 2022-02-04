AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 384 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 1,315 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 and 617 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 34,895 cases, 647 deaths, and 28,027 recoveries.

Randall County reported 207 new cases of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 698 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,231 cases, 426 deaths, and 29,723 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 20.4% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 205;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 130;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 73;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 18;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 59;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,005;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 894;

Available staffed hospital beds: 144;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 109.