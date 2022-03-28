AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one COVID-19-related death and 63 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported one new COVID-19 case and 17 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,778 cases, 715 deaths, and 34,997 recoveries.

Randall County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 46 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,302 cases, 490 deaths and 37,744 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.51% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 15;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 9;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 992;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 863;

Available staffed hospital beds: 181;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 136.