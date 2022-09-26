AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 164 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 1,063 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and 77 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 39,904 cases, 773 deaths and 38,615 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 516 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 87 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 42,390 cases, 535 deaths and 41,308 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 547 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.35% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 13;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 10;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 966;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 845;
Available staffed hospital beds: 197;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 147.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1169
Briscoe3728
Carson1,14537
Castro2,04948
Childress2,64734
Cimarron6682
Collingsworth53516
Cottle3039
Curry14,463230
Dallam1,76544
Deaf Smith4,184116
Donley47826
Gray4,297132
Hall95424
Hardeman53220
Hansford71530
Hartley1,0453
Hemphill1,1168
Hutchinson5,782138
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,929113
Ochiltree2,17649
Oldham3316
Parmer1,52853
Potter39,904773
Quay2,37268
Randall42,390535
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,819109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32234
Texas6,53739
Union86119
Wheeler97624
TOTAL153,8402,801