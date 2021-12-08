Amarillo area reports 348 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 169 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 348 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three deaths, and 169 recoveries Wednesday afternoon.
Potter County reported 147 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 68 recoveries.
Randall County reported 201 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 101 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.78%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|211
|7
|290
|Beaver
|636
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|170
|7
|232
|Carson
|595
|26
|801
|Castro
|1,051
|40
|1,328
|Childress
|1,718
|22
|1,591
|Cimarron
|373
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|312
|11
|408
|Cottle
|191
|9
|229
|Curry
|8,134
|129
|7,380
|Dallam
|1,080
|11
|1,264
|Deaf Smith
|2,578
|87
|3,401
|Donley
|285
|18
|598
|Gray
|2,825
|86
|3,689
|Hall
|459
|15
|554
|Hardeman
|394
|14
|442
|Hansford
|462
|26
|1,126
|Hartley
|748
|10
|921
|Hemphill
|653
|3
|709
|Hutchinson
|3,159
|98
|3,824
|Lipscomb
|382
|12
|420
|Moore
|2,618
|90
|3,507
|Ochiltree
|1,406
|38
|1,538
|Oldham
|198
|6
|367
|Parmer
|1,076
|42
|1,518
|Potter
|25,735
|579
|23,471
|Quay
|1,400
|25
|1,044
|Randall
|26,768
|374
|24,144
|Roberts
|94
|1
|101
|Roosevelt
|3,128
|71
|2,755
|Sherman
|235
|16
|286
|Swisher
|988
|23
|1,472
|Texas
|4,369
|39
|4,049
|Union
|444
|12
|350
|Wheeler
|668
|14
|765
|TOTAL
|95,607
|1,974
|95,480