Amarillo area reports 348 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 169 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 348 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three deaths, and 169 recoveries Wednesday afternoon.

Potter County reported 147 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 68 recoveries.

Randall County reported 201 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 101 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.78%.