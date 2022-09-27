AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 50 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,045 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and 24 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,921 cases, 773 deaths and 38,639 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 509 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and 26 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 42,405 cases, 535 deaths and 41,334 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 536 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.35% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 13;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 10;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 966;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 845;
Available staffed hospital beds: 197;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 147.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|429
|10
|Beaver
|1,116
|9
|Briscoe
|372
|8
|Carson
|1,145
|37
|Castro
|2,049
|48
|Childress
|2,647
|34
|Cimarron
|668
|2
|Collingsworth
|535
|16
|Cottle
|303
|9
|Curry
|14,471
|231
|Dallam
|1,765
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,184
|116
|Donley
|478
|26
|Gray
|4,297
|132
|Hall
|954
|24
|Hardeman
|532
|20
|Hansford
|715
|30
|Hartley
|1,045
|3
|Hemphill
|1,116
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,782
|138
|Lipscomb
|569
|17
|Moore
|3,929
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,176
|49
|Oldham
|331
|6
|Parmer
|1,528
|53
|Potter
|39,921
|773
|Quay
|2,374
|68
|Randall
|42,405
|535
|Roberts
|156
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,822
|109
|Sherman
|375
|16
|Swisher
|1,322
|34
|Texas
|6,537
|39
|Union
|861
|19
|Wheeler
|976
|24
|TOTAL
|153,884
|2,802