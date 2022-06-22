AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 31 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 12 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,402 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,209 recoveries.

Randall County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 38,961 cases, 519 deaths, and 37,993 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.13% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 20;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 16;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 937;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 812;
Available staffed hospital beds: 168;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 146.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36710
Beaver9849
Briscoe3438
Carson1,08637
Castro1,83847
Childress2,49234
Cimarron5732
Collingsworth49816
Cottle2739
Curry13,132207
Dallam1,74240
Deaf Smith3,817111
Donley46326
Gray4,171127
Hall89124
Hardeman50019
Hansford65729
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0807
Hutchinson5,458136
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,832111
Ochiltree2,08448
Oldham3126
Parmer1,47752
Potter36,402759
Quay2,08358
Randall38,961519
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,13298
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26834
Texas6,03339
Union80816
Wheeler93122
TOTAL141,7972,697