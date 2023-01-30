AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In its first update since Jan. 19, the Amarillo Public Health Department reported 302 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and three COVID-19-related deaths, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 1,107 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department said they will no longer report COVID-19 recoveries. The department will now just update COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related deaths.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 178 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19-related death on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 42,676 cases and 779 deaths. As of Monday, there are 812 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 deaths on Monday. The county’s total is 46,063 cases and 543 deaths. As of Monday, there are 868 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.89% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 20;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 17;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,060;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 927;

Available staffed hospital beds: 257;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 152.