AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In its first update since Jan. 19, the Amarillo Public Health Department reported 302 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and three COVID-19-related deaths, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 1,107 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department said they will no longer report COVID-19 recoveries. The department will now just update COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related deaths.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 178 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19-related death on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 42,676 cases and 779 deaths. As of Monday, there are 812 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 deaths on Monday. The county’s total is 46,063 cases and 543 deaths. As of Monday, there are 868 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.89% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 20;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 17;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,060;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 927;
Available staffed hospital beds: 257;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 152.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong44110
Beaver1,1579
Briscoe4288
Carson1,17538
Castro2,18048
Childress2,80534
Cimarron6942
Collingsworth55416
Cottle3349
Curry15,192234
Dallam1,78043
Deaf Smith4,369118
Donley49526
Gray4,392132
Hall99424
Hardeman57021
Hansford73430
Hartley1,0513
Hemphill1,2098
Hutchinson6,016147
Lipscomb58817
Moore4,043115
Ochiltree2,22149
Oldham3406
Parmer1,54654
Potter42,676779
Quay2,54370
Randall46,063543
Roberts1612
Roosevelt6,166110
Sherman37816
Swisher1,36134
Texas6,88639
Union93020
Wheeler1,02125
TOTAL163,4932,839