AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In its first update since Jan. 19, the Amarillo Public Health Department reported 302 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and three COVID-19-related deaths, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 1,107 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department said they will no longer report COVID-19 recoveries. The department will now just update COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related deaths.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 178 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19-related death on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 42,676 cases and 779 deaths. As of Monday, there are 812 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 deaths on Monday. The county’s total is 46,063 cases and 543 deaths. As of Monday, there are 868 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.89% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 20;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 17;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,060;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 927;
Available staffed hospital beds: 257;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 152.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|441
|10
|Beaver
|1,157
|9
|Briscoe
|428
|8
|Carson
|1,175
|38
|Castro
|2,180
|48
|Childress
|2,805
|34
|Cimarron
|694
|2
|Collingsworth
|554
|16
|Cottle
|334
|9
|Curry
|15,192
|234
|Dallam
|1,780
|43
|Deaf Smith
|4,369
|118
|Donley
|495
|26
|Gray
|4,392
|132
|Hall
|994
|24
|Hardeman
|570
|21
|Hansford
|734
|30
|Hartley
|1,051
|3
|Hemphill
|1,209
|8
|Hutchinson
|6,016
|147
|Lipscomb
|588
|17
|Moore
|4,043
|115
|Ochiltree
|2,221
|49
|Oldham
|340
|6
|Parmer
|1,546
|54
|Potter
|42,676
|779
|Quay
|2,543
|70
|Randall
|46,063
|543
|Roberts
|161
|2
|Roosevelt
|6,166
|110
|Sherman
|378
|16
|Swisher
|1,361
|34
|Texas
|6,886
|39
|Union
|930
|20
|Wheeler
|1,021
|25
|TOTAL
|163,493
|2,839