AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 776 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 and 342 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,595 cases, 663 deaths, and 32,133 recoveries.

Randall County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and 434 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,039 cases, 447 deaths and 34,411 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 12.35% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 123;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 70;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 49;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 10;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 40;

Total staffed hospital beds: 996;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 882;

Available staffed hospital beds: 143;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 125.