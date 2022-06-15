AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 10 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,281 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,167 recoveries.

Randall County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 38,810 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,948 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.7% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 12;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 942;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 812;

Available staffed hospital beds: 192;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 144.