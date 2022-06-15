AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 10 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,281 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,167 recoveries.

Randall County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 38,810 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,948 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.7% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 12;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 942;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 812;
Available staffed hospital beds: 192;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 144.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36510
Beaver9819
Briscoe3418
Carson1,08536
Castro1,81947
Childress2,48134
Cimarron5712
Collingsworth49716
Cottle2739
Curry13,113207
Dallam1,74140
Deaf Smith3,792112
Donley46126
Gray4,168126
Hall88424
Hardeman50019
Hansford65329
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0777
Hutchinson5,428136
Lipscomb55615
Moore3,807111
Ochiltree2,07748
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46852
Potter36,281759
Quay2,08158
Randall38,810518
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,12498
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26634
Texas6,01639
Union80816
Wheeler93122
TOTAL141,3222,694