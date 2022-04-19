AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and three recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County did not report any new COVID-19 numbers. The county’s total to 35,810 cases, 734 deaths, and 35,041 recoveries.

Randall County reported three new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and three COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 38,378 cases, 510 deaths, and 37,815 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.54% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 3;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 927;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 797;

Available staffed hospital beds: 208;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 134.