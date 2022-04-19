AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and three recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County did not report any new COVID-19 numbers. The county’s total to 35,810 cases, 734 deaths, and 35,041 recoveries.

Randall County reported three new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and three COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 38,378 cases, 510 deaths, and 37,815 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.54% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 3;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 927;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 797;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 208;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
  • Available ventilators: 134.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3449
Beaver9679
Briscoe3388
Carson1,07436
Castro1,79647
Childress2,46931
Cimarron5672
Collingsworth49316
Cottle2629
Curry12,632189
Dallam1,73340
Deaf Smith3,759111
Donley46026
Gray4,146125
Hall86523
Hardeman49819
Hansford64629
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0757
Hutchinson5,381135
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,735111
Ochiltree2,06348
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46452
Potter35,810734
Quay2,00051
Randall38,378510
Roberts1482
Roosevelt4,99792
Sherman36616
Swisher1,25734
Texas5,99339
Union78416
Wheeler92422
TOTAL139,3262,621