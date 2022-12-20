AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 294 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 122 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,736 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 132 new COVID-19 cases and 63 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,300 cases, 776 deaths, and 39,694 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 830 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 162 new COVID-19 cases and 59 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 43,992 cases, 538 deaths, and 42,548 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 906 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.92% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 41;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 33;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,047;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 932;
Available staffed hospital beds: 222;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 146.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|435
|10
|Beaver
|1,137
|9
|Briscoe
|403
|8
|Carson
|1,166
|37
|Castro
|2,094
|48
|Childress
|2,696
|34
|Cimarron
|677
|2
|Collingsworth
|543
|16
|Cottle
|315
|9
|Curry
|14,898
|233
|Dallam
|1,769
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,287
|116
|Donley
|486
|26
|Gray
|4,350
|133
|Hall
|975
|24
|Hardeman
|557
|21
|Hansford
|725
|30
|Hartley
|1,046
|3
|Hemphill
|1,171
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,924
|146
|Lipscomb
|578
|17
|Moore
|3,995
|114
|Ochiltree
|2,185
|49
|Oldham
|335
|6
|Parmer
|1,536
|53
|Potter
|41,300
|776
|Quay
|2,482
|69
|Randall
|43,992
|538
|Roberts
|157
|2
|Roosevelt
|6,000
|109
|Sherman
|376
|16
|Swisher
|1,343
|34
|Texas
|6,650
|39
|Union
|924
|20
|Wheeler
|999
|23
|TOTAL
|158,506
|2,822