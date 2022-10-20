AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 20 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 417 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported six new COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 40,086 cases, 773 deaths and 39,135 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 178 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and 11 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,625 cases, 537 deaths and 41,849 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 239 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.11% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 11;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 10;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 988;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 868;
Available staffed hospital beds: 203;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 146.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1279
Briscoe3778
Carson1,14837
Castro2,05648
Childress2,65334
Cimarron6712
Collingsworth53916
Cottle3039
Curry14,541231
Dallam1,76743
Deaf Smith4,204116
Donley47826
Gray4,300131
Hall95924
Hardeman53920
Hansford72030
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,815140
Lipscomb57017
Moore3,936113
Ochiltree2,17849
Oldham3326
Parmer1,53153
Potter40,086773
Quay2,38368
Randall42,625537
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,847109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,56439
Union89119
Wheeler97824
TOTAL154,5712,804