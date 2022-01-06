Amarillo area reports 448 new COVID-19 cases, 167 recoveries

Note: The number of total cases reported on the COVID-19 report card should be listed as 448 cases.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 448 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 167 recoveries.

Potter County reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 and 85 recoveries.

Randall County reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.96%

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2258321
Beaver7159561
Briscoe1887251
Carson63529869
Castro1,137421,407
Childress1,842231,801
Cimarron4292326
Collingsworth34811441
Cottle2009247
Curry9,2461358,114
Dallam1,154321,349
Deaf Smith2,7041013,527
Donley31918658
Gray3,077964,110
Hall52416604
Hardeman40314445
Hansford486271,186
Hartley7872960
Hemphill7663749
Hutchinson3,4731134,160
Lipscomb41912460
Moore2,697943,635
Ochiltree1,483391,604
Oldham2176392
Parmer1,112441,587
Potter27,99561725,353
Quay1,605311,369
Randall29,25840526,625
Roberts1091113
Roosevelt3,630833,047
Sherman24016295
Swisher1,024261,506
Texas4,624394,049
Union55912434
Wheeler73315822
TOTAL103,9152,137103,420

