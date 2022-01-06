Amarillo area reports 448 new COVID-19 cases, 167 recoveries

Note: The number of total cases reported on the COVID-19 report card should be listed as 448 cases.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 448 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 167 recoveries.
Potter County reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 and 85 recoveries.
Randall County reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.96%
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|225
|8
|321
|Beaver
|715
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|188
|7
|251
|Carson
|635
|29
|869
|Castro
|1,137
|42
|1,407
|Childress
|1,842
|23
|1,801
|Cimarron
|429
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|348
|11
|441
|Cottle
|200
|9
|247
|Curry
|9,246
|135
|8,114
|Dallam
|1,154
|32
|1,349
|Deaf Smith
|2,704
|101
|3,527
|Donley
|319
|18
|658
|Gray
|3,077
|96
|4,110
|Hall
|524
|16
|604
|Hardeman
|403
|14
|445
|Hansford
|486
|27
|1,186
|Hartley
|787
|2
|960
|Hemphill
|766
|3
|749
|Hutchinson
|3,473
|113
|4,160
|Lipscomb
|419
|12
|460
|Moore
|2,697
|94
|3,635
|Ochiltree
|1,483
|39
|1,604
|Oldham
|217
|6
|392
|Parmer
|1,112
|44
|1,587
|Potter
|27,995
|617
|25,353
|Quay
|1,605
|31
|1,369
|Randall
|29,258
|405
|26,625
|Roberts
|109
|1
|113
|Roosevelt
|3,630
|83
|3,047
|Sherman
|240
|16
|295
|Swisher
|1,024
|26
|1,506
|Texas
|4,624
|39
|4,049
|Union
|559
|12
|434
|Wheeler
|733
|15
|822
|TOTAL
|103,915
|2,137
|103,420