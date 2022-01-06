Amarillo area reports 448 new COVID-19 cases, 167 recoveries

Note: The number of total cases reported on the COVID-19 report card should be listed as 448 cases.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 448 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 167 recoveries.

Potter County reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 and 85 recoveries.

Randall County reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.96%