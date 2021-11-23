Amarillo area reports 272 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, 57 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 272 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Tuesday. The department also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths as well as 57 recoveries.

Potter County reported 112 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19 related death and 29 recoveries.

Randall County reported 160 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19 related deaths and 28 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.14%.