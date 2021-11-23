Amarillo area reports 272 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, 57 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 272 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Tuesday. The department also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths as well as 57 recoveries.
Potter County reported 112 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19 related death and 29 recoveries.
Randall County reported 160 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19 related deaths and 28 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.14%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|199
|7
|283
|Beaver
|590
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|156
|7
|226
|Carson
|573
|24
|778
|Castro
|1,005
|38
|1,312
|Childress
|1,548
|21
|1,573
|Cimarron
|337
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|304
|11
|400
|Cottle
|185
|9
|230
|Curry
|7,745
|126
|7,152
|Dallam
|1,057
|11
|1,231
|Deaf Smith
|2,537
|84
|3,363
|Donley
|272
|18
|589
|Gray
|2,710
|83
|3,523
|Hall
|443
|15
|527
|Hardeman
|392
|14
|440
|Hansford
|454
|26
|1,120
|Hartley
|737
|10
|903
|Hemphill
|642
|3
|700
|Hutchinson
|3,025
|94
|3,730
|Lipscomb
|371
|12
|402
|Moore
|2,592
|88
|3,463
|Ochiltree
|1,363
|38
|1,528
|Oldham
|194
|6
|367
|Parmer
|1,056
|41
|1,488
|Potter
|24,598
|564
|22,885
|Quay
|1,224
|25
|980
|Randall
|25,260
|369
|23,306
|Roberts
|87
|1
|94
|Roosevelt
|2,955
|70
|2,614
|Sherman
|233
|15
|284
|Swisher
|984
|22
|1,458
|Texas
|4,222
|39
|4,049
|Union
|409
|12
|340
|Wheeler
|638
|14
|746
|TOTAL
|90,825
|1,925
|92,914