Amarillo area reports 272 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, 57 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 272 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Tuesday. The department also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths as well as 57 recoveries.

Potter County reported 112 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19 related death and 29 recoveries.

Randall County reported 160 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19 related deaths and 28 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.14%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1997283
Beaver5909561
Briscoe1567226
Carson57324778
Castro1,005381,312
Childress1,548211,573
Cimarron3372326
Collingsworth30411400
Cottle1859230
Curry7,7451267,152
Dallam1,057111,231
Deaf Smith2,537843,363
Donley27218589
Gray2,710833,523
Hall44315527
Hardeman39214440
Hansford454261,120
Hartley73710903
Hemphill6423700
Hutchinson3,025943,730
Lipscomb37112402
Moore2,592883,463
Ochiltree1,363381,528
Oldham1946367
Parmer1,056411,488
Potter24,59856422,885
Quay1,22425980
Randall25,26036923,306
Roberts87194
Roosevelt2,955702,614
Sherman23315284
Swisher984221,458
Texas4,222394,049
Union40912340
Wheeler63814746
TOTAL90,8251,92592,914
