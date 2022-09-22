AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 73 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,268 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and 38 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 39,876 cases, 771 deaths and 38,481 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 624 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and 35 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,359 cases, 534 deaths and 41,181 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 644 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.65% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 970;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 849;
Available staffed hospital beds: 205;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 147.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1169
Briscoe3728
Carson1,14537
Castro2,04448
Childress2,64734
Cimarron6682
Collingsworth53416
Cottle3039
Curry14,456230
Dallam1,76544
Deaf Smith4,184116
Donley47826
Gray4,297132
Hall95324
Hardeman53020
Hansford71530
Hartley1,0453
Hemphill1,1168
Hutchinson5,774138
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,929113
Ochiltree2,17649
Oldham3316
Parmer1,52753
Potter39,876771
Quay2,37068
Randall42,359534
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,820109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32234
Texas6,53739
Union86019
Wheeler97524
TOTAL153,7532,798