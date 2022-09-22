AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 73 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,268 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and 38 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 39,876 cases, 771 deaths and 38,481 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 624 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and 35 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,359 cases, 534 deaths and 41,181 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 644 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.65% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 970;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 849;
Available staffed hospital beds: 205;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 147.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|429
|10
|Beaver
|1,116
|9
|Briscoe
|372
|8
|Carson
|1,145
|37
|Castro
|2,044
|48
|Childress
|2,647
|34
|Cimarron
|668
|2
|Collingsworth
|534
|16
|Cottle
|303
|9
|Curry
|14,456
|230
|Dallam
|1,765
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,184
|116
|Donley
|478
|26
|Gray
|4,297
|132
|Hall
|953
|24
|Hardeman
|530
|20
|Hansford
|715
|30
|Hartley
|1,045
|3
|Hemphill
|1,116
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,774
|138
|Lipscomb
|569
|17
|Moore
|3,929
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,176
|49
|Oldham
|331
|6
|Parmer
|1,527
|53
|Potter
|39,876
|771
|Quay
|2,370
|68
|Randall
|42,359
|534
|Roberts
|156
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,820
|109
|Sherman
|375
|16
|Swisher
|1,322
|34
|Texas
|6,537
|39
|Union
|860
|19
|Wheeler
|975
|24
|TOTAL
|153,753
|2,798