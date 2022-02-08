AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 266 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four new COVID-19-related deaths and 318 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 120 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 140 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,178 cases, 652 deaths, and 28,861 recoveries.

Randall County reported 146 new cases of COVID-19, three COVID-19 related deaths and 178 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,580 cases, 429 deaths, and 30,686 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 18.83% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 189;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 110;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 75;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 21;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 62;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 1,004;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 890;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 185;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 3;
  • Available ventilators: 114.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3208
Beaver8949
Briscoe3148
Carson1,00831
Castro1,74846
Childress2,21027
Cimarron5202
Collingsworth45613
Cottle2509
Curry12,040161
Dallam1,59136
Deaf Smith3,282105
Donley43322
Gray4,036110
Hall74620
Hardeman49614
Hansford61527
Hartley9543
Hemphill9314
Hutchinson5,222124
Lipscomb48213
Moore3,554104
Ochiltree1,67243
Oldham2926
Parmer1,36948
Potter35,178652
Quay1,92439
Randall37,580429
Roberts1391
Roosevelt4,72788
Sherman35016
Swisher1,21130
Texas5,72039
Union73312
Wheeler89418
TOTAL133,6252,313