AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 259 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 331 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,664 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 93 new COVID-19 cases and 156 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,393 cases, 776 deaths, and 39,850 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 767 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and 175 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 44,158 cases, 538 deaths, and 42,723 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 897 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.35% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 45;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 35;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 9;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,034;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 905;

Available staffed hospital beds: 204;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 138.