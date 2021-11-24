Amarillo area reports 257 new cases of COVID-19, one death, 94 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In its last COVID-19 report card of the week, the Amarillo Public Health Department reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Wednesday. The department also reported one new COVID-19 related death as well as 94 recoveries.
Potter County reported 110 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19 related death and 39 recoveries.
Randall County reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 11.8%.
The next COVID-19 report card will be released Monday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|199
|7
|283
|Beaver
|590
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|158
|7
|226
|Carson
|574
|24
|778
|Castro
|1,011
|38
|1,312
|Childress
|1,552
|21
|1,573
|Cimarron
|337
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|306
|11
|400
|Cottle
|185
|9
|225
|Curry
|7,745
|126
|7,152
|Dallam
|1,057
|11
|1,231
|Deaf Smith
|2,543
|84
|3,363
|Donley
|275
|18
|589
|Gray
|2,737
|83
|3,523
|Hall
|450
|15
|527
|Hardeman
|392
|14
|441
|Hansford
|454
|26
|1,120
|Hartley
|737
|10
|903
|Hemphill
|642
|3
|700
|Hutchinson
|3,039
|94
|3,730
|Lipscomb
|371
|12
|402
|Moore
|2,595
|88
|3,463
|Ochiltree
|1,363
|38
|1,528
|Oldham
|194
|6
|367
|Parmer
|1,058
|41
|1,488
|Potter
|24,708
|565
|22,924
|Quay
|1,224
|25
|980
|Randall
|25,407
|369
|23,361
|Roberts
|87
|1
|94
|Roosevelt
|2,955
|70
|2,614
|Sherman
|234
|15
|284
|Swisher
|985
|22
|1,458
|Texas
|4,222
|39
|4,049
|Union
|409
|12
|340
|Wheeler
|645
|14
|746
|TOTAL
|91,183
|1,928
|92,967