Amarillo area reports 257 new cases of COVID-19, one death, 94 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In its last COVID-19 report card of the week, the Amarillo Public Health Department reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Wednesday. The department also reported one new COVID-19 related death as well as 94 recoveries.

Potter County reported 110 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19 related death and 39 recoveries.

Randall County reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 11.8%.

The next COVID-19 report card will be released Monday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1997283
Beaver5909561
Briscoe1587226
Carson57424778
Castro1,011381,312
Childress1,552211,573
Cimarron3372326
Collingsworth30611400
Cottle1859225
Curry7,7451267,152
Dallam1,057111,231
Deaf Smith2,543843,363
Donley27518589
Gray2,737833,523
Hall45015527
Hardeman39214441
Hansford454261,120
Hartley73710903
Hemphill6423700
Hutchinson3,039943,730
Lipscomb37112402
Moore2,595883,463
Ochiltree1,363381,528
Oldham1946367
Parmer1,058411,488
Potter24,70856522,924
Quay1,22425980
Randall25,40736923,361
Roberts87194
Roosevelt2,955702,614
Sherman23415284
Swisher985221,458
Texas4,222394,049
Union40912340
Wheeler64514746
TOTAL91,1831,92892,967
