Amarillo area reports 257 new cases of COVID-19, one death, 94 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In its last COVID-19 report card of the week, the Amarillo Public Health Department reported 257 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Wednesday. The department also reported one new COVID-19 related death as well as 94 recoveries.

Potter County reported 110 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19 related death and 39 recoveries.

Randall County reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 11.8%.

The next COVID-19 report card will be released Monday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.