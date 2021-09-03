Amarillo area reports 254 new cases of COVID-19, 199 recoveries

City of Amarillo APH Report Card September 3, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 254 new cases of COVID-19 for the area, as well as 199 recoveries.

Potter County reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and 87 recoveries.

Randall County reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 16.90%, as the area remains in the ‘Red’ Status Alert Level.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1727221
Beaver4956477
Briscoe1227186
Carson48417641
Castro827331,104
Childress1,365181,366
Cimarron2812265
Collingsworth2679337
Cottle1549192
Curry6,397915,445
Dallam95591,078
Deaf Smith2,340683,021
Donley23315437
Gray2,356632,675
Hall40815484
Hardeman35512406
Hansford41424980
Hartley6549766
Hemphill5663600
Hutchinson2,239742,659
Lipscomb32412345
Moore2,282772,899
Ochiltree1,140291,235
Oldham1594297
Parmer987351,340
Potter20,83749318,251
Quay75612551
Randall20,74833018,078
Roberts67168
Roosevelt2,406632,049
Sherman21612246
Swisher53119930
Texas3,705353,611
Union28010259
Wheeler56512597
TOTAL75,8331,63573,897
