Amarillo area reports 254 new cases of COVID-19, 199 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 254 new cases of COVID-19 for the area, as well as 199 recoveries.
Potter County reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and 87 recoveries.
Randall County reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 16.90%, as the area remains in the ‘Red’ Status Alert Level.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|172
|7
|221
|Beaver
|495
|6
|477
|Briscoe
|122
|7
|186
|Carson
|484
|17
|641
|Castro
|827
|33
|1,104
|Childress
|1,365
|18
|1,366
|Cimarron
|281
|2
|265
|Collingsworth
|267
|9
|337
|Cottle
|154
|9
|192
|Curry
|6,397
|91
|5,445
|Dallam
|955
|9
|1,078
|Deaf Smith
|2,340
|68
|3,021
|Donley
|233
|15
|437
|Gray
|2,356
|63
|2,675
|Hall
|408
|15
|484
|Hardeman
|355
|12
|406
|Hansford
|414
|24
|980
|Hartley
|654
|9
|766
|Hemphill
|566
|3
|600
|Hutchinson
|2,239
|74
|2,659
|Lipscomb
|324
|12
|345
|Moore
|2,282
|77
|2,899
|Ochiltree
|1,140
|29
|1,235
|Oldham
|159
|4
|297
|Parmer
|987
|35
|1,340
|Potter
|20,837
|493
|18,251
|Quay
|756
|12
|551
|Randall
|20,748
|330
|18,078
|Roberts
|67
|1
|68
|Roosevelt
|2,406
|63
|2,049
|Sherman
|216
|12
|246
|Swisher
|531
|19
|930
|Texas
|3,705
|35
|3,611
|Union
|280
|10
|259
|Wheeler
|565
|12
|597
|TOTAL
|75,833
|1,635
|73,897