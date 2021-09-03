Amarillo area reports 254 new cases of COVID-19, 199 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 254 new cases of COVID-19 for the area, as well as 199 recoveries.

Potter County reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and 87 recoveries.

Randall County reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 16.90%, as the area remains in the ‘Red’ Status Alert Level.