Amarillo area reports 248 new cases of COVID-19, 145 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 for the area, as well as 145 recoveries.

Potter County reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 recoveries.

Randall County reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 17.64%, as the area remains in the ‘Red’ Status Alert Level.