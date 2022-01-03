Amarillo area reports 238 new COVID-19 cases, 656 recoveries in first 2022 report card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 238 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 656 recoveries in the first report card of 2022.

Potter County reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 and 287 recoveries.

Randall County reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 and 369 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.17%

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2198311
Beaver6619561
Briscoe1787248
Carson62129846
Castro1,112411,386
Childress1,800231,752
Cimarron4112326
Collingsworth34311434
Cottle2009244
Curry8,9651357,910
Dallam1,144321,332
Deaf Smith2,6651003,489
Donley31318641
Gray3,017954,014
Hall50915582
Hardeman39714445
Hansford481271,163
Hartley78110955
Hemphill7353731
Hutchinson3,3921084,073
Lipscomb41312449
Moore2,677933,604
Ochiltree1,471391,586
Oldham2116383
Parmer1,099441,571
Potter27,16760925,128
Quay1,557291,260
Randall28.33639926,381
Roberts1021111
Roosevelt3,509812,930
Sherman24016292
Swisher1,018251,497
Texas4,480394,049
Union53412416
Wheeler71515806
TOTAL101,5682,110101,967

