Amarillo area reports 238 new COVID-19 cases, 656 recoveries in first 2022 report card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 238 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 656 recoveries in the first report card of 2022.

Potter County reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 and 287 recoveries.

Randall County reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 and 369 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.17%