Amarillo area reports 238 new COVID-19 cases, 656 recoveries in first 2022 report card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 238 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 656 recoveries in the first report card of 2022.
Potter County reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 and 287 recoveries.
Randall County reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 and 369 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.17%
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|219
|8
|311
|Beaver
|661
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|178
|7
|248
|Carson
|621
|29
|846
|Castro
|1,112
|41
|1,386
|Childress
|1,800
|23
|1,752
|Cimarron
|411
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|343
|11
|434
|Cottle
|200
|9
|244
|Curry
|8,965
|135
|7,910
|Dallam
|1,144
|32
|1,332
|Deaf Smith
|2,665
|100
|3,489
|Donley
|313
|18
|641
|Gray
|3,017
|95
|4,014
|Hall
|509
|15
|582
|Hardeman
|397
|14
|445
|Hansford
|481
|27
|1,163
|Hartley
|781
|10
|955
|Hemphill
|735
|3
|731
|Hutchinson
|3,392
|108
|4,073
|Lipscomb
|413
|12
|449
|Moore
|2,677
|93
|3,604
|Ochiltree
|1,471
|39
|1,586
|Oldham
|211
|6
|383
|Parmer
|1,099
|44
|1,571
|Potter
|27,167
|609
|25,128
|Quay
|1,557
|29
|1,260
|Randall
|28.336
|399
|26,381
|Roberts
|102
|1
|111
|Roosevelt
|3,509
|81
|2,930
|Sherman
|240
|16
|292
|Swisher
|1,018
|25
|1,497
|Texas
|4,480
|39
|4,049
|Union
|534
|12
|416
|Wheeler
|715
|15
|806
|TOTAL
|101,568
|2,110
|101,967